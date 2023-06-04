We’re a little behind with the whole spring cleaning concept at my house because holy bananas … May was incredibly busy for our family.
However, last weekend we were ready to whip the backyard into shape for the summer – and wow, was it a mess.
First, I put away the fire pit – that season has ended! – and made a little stack of the extra firewood by the driveway. I took down some old lights that we needed to replace, and we did some cleaning and prep work to the grill to get it ready for a new season.
Then I turned my attention to the patio, and realized the extent of the dust and cobwebs that covered just about everything that had been outside for the winter.
I started sweeping with a broom, but quickly realized I would be there forever. I had a giant pile of dust and fallen leaves forming, but the bricks were still coated in a layer of unpleasantness.
Then I remembered the power washer.
Hello, old friend!
I set it to the strongest setting and fired away. Almost instantly, the brick pavers were dust and debris-free. I then blasted all the patio furniture, and the gratification was instant. With a single blast of the power washer, the cushions looked almost new again, and those little backyard spiders hanging off the chair arms got the message that it was time to relocate.
I forget sometimes how awesome that thing is. We don’t use it very often, so it always gets buried amid a pile of camping gear and other household stuff in the garage. But it really made short work of all that dust and tree debris!
There was a part of my brain that really wanted to see what else this power washer could tackle. It seems like it has the potential to either really clean some stuff up or really make a mess, depending on where you point it.
However, I was aware that I didn’t want to waste water – my goal was a few quick blasts to clean up the areas where it was really needed. In the end, though, the vegetation in the backyard appreciated the extra drink – and the patio is now ready for some summer fun!
