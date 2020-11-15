If you had asked me in January to predict the hottest item flying off shelves this year, never in a million years would I have been correct.
Yet here we are, in the middle of November, and toilet paper is scarce across the city.
I ran some errands a week ago, which included buying some paper products, and at that point, supplies were OK. I didn’t notice anything amiss.
A few days later, in talking with some of my co-workers, they mentioned that toilet paper shelves at their favorite stores were looking lean – as were the paper towels and paper plates.
Curious, I decided to drive around Yuma and check it out.
Readers, over the course of two hours, I went to big box stores, grocery stores, gas stations and drug stores. And by and large, most of the stores were either low on paper products or completely out.
I almost hesitate to write this column, because I don’t want to add fuel to the fire.
But I don’t understand the desire to hoard paper products. Where do you store it all? I suppose the advantage would be not having to buy toilet paper for the next few months, but I value my storage space too much for that to be a true benefit.
In Yuma, there could be extenuating factors. We do have some winter visitors returning, and they need products too – so there’s an added bit of demand. But we have that same scenario every year, so that increased need should be expected by businesses here, and supplies adjusted accordingly.
However, this isn’t just a Yuma thing – it’s happening in stores across the U.S.
We can see that COVID cases are up, both nationally and locally. But that shouldn’t be a factor – buying massive amounts of toilet paper isn’t going to have an impact on whether or not you stay healthy.
The good news is, I spent some time online on Friday, and several retailers still had toilet paper and paper towels available for purchase, which confirms that there is supply available. In fact, some of the local stores had restocked, according to their websites.
If you want to do something proactive right now, wear a mask and social distance. And please, shop responsibly.