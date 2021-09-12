What in the world is wrong with people? It seems like every day, I see another weird or awful story about someone behaving badly in an unexpected situation.
Flight attendants have had it especially bad. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve read the headline “Crazed person attacks flight attendant” or “Passenger duct taped to seat after attacking flight attendant.”
Who behaves like that?
According to the Associated Press, “Rowdy airline passengers had racked up a record $1 million in potential fines this year, a toll of the tumult in the sky. Airlines had reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers as of mid-August. Three-fourths involve refusal to wear a mask and alcohol was a common factor, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.”
Are people suffering from re-entry shock?
We’ve spent much of the last year-plus at home. Most of America hasn’t been out socializing.
It’s a much different world out there. The rules have changed because of this pandemic, and there are requirements out there to keep people safe, such as wearing masks in public transit, including airplanes.
Maybe some got a little too comfortable as keyboard warriors, sending out insults all over cyberspace from the safety of their homes. Now that the “real world” is an option, maybe they’ve lost the ability to filter themselves around others or to be respectful. I don’t really know, but it’s a plausible theory.
What is clear is that we’ve seen incident after incident of angry airline passengers losing themselves mid-flight, getting aggressive with flight attendants who – let’s be clear – are just trying to do their jobs.
Next thing you know, there’s a guy taped to his seat on a Frontier flight for behaving badly.
It doesn’t help that America is the place of “Don’t tell me what to do!” We’re a country of independent thinkers and too often, when told to do something, people will act in a completely opposite way, just because.
As an American, one does have choices and options. The problem is when one’s actions have a negative impact on others.
One has the choice to get on a plane or not. If one chooses to do so, one has to abide by the rules. Don’t check one’s common sense at the gate.
And if one does not like an airline’s policy or those policies of the Federal Aviation Administration, stay off the plane. If one cannot control oneself in a situation, avoid the situation.
Remember, one can choose to drive oneself to one’s destination, and set one’s own rules to follow within said vehicle.
It’s going to take some time to re-acclimate to the world. It’s still a different pace than it was two years ago, because we are still in the midst of a pandemic.
And – pandemic or not - being respectful of others still matters, whether the same perspectives are shared or not. If we lose that ability, our society is truly in trouble.