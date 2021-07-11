Many years ago, my family came to visit in August. Northern Ohio to Yuma, Ariz., is quite the shift in temperature, but we were determined to make the most of it, so we headed out to the river for a day of boating.
We headed out to Fisher’s Landing, and once there, we pulled into the boat preparation lane to put the shade up and move coolers into the boat.
My brother, who was only maybe 12 or 13, jumped in to help, and in his enthusiasm, he kicked his shoes off.
In Ohio, one spends most of the summer barefoot. Shoes are a nuisance when there is soft grass to run around in.
In Yuma, it’s a different story. But before we could react, my brother jumped out of the boat and landed on the hot asphalt, promptly burning and blistering his feet.
It wasn’t a good scenario, but we were fortunate it wasn’t worse.
Recently, the Associated Press interviewed doctors about the dangers of hot asphalt, sidewalks and desert sand, especially in heat waves.
The Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix had 104 people admitted in June, July and August 2020 with serious burn injuries due to contact with scorching surfaces, the AP reports – and seven people died.
Many of the worst cases come from people who fall, due to dehydration, heat stroke or other medical conditions, or because they are intoxicated, the AP reports.
And it’s not just pavement. Burns can happen after touching hot surfaces like metal handles or hot leather seats. And poolside spaces are also at risk, even “cool deck” coatings, the AP reports.
The heat poses all sorts of dangers. We think about dehydration and overheating, and we know that we can’t leave anything in the car, be it a crayon, food, people or pets.
But the heat impacts everything outside. How often do we think about the risks of pavement and asphalt, especially for people who suffer a fall? It must be excruciating.
Now, researchers are working on cool pavement options, which could offer safety benefits. According to an AP article from 2020, reducing surface temperatures can also lower air temperatures, which has “significant implications for heat-related illness, air quality, water use and energy use.”
Readers, I’m intrigued. The research is taking place in Phoenix with Arizona State University, and frankly, I hope it’s successful. It won’t mean running around barefoot in the midst of a Yuma summer, but if it helps lower pavement temperatures and leads to safety innovations, then I’m all for it.