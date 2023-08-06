If you’ve driven over to San Diego lately, you’ve likely encountered that construction mess on the way back home.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Alpine are in the midst of some serious repairs, much to the dismay of travelers.
I’ve talked to several Yumans who’ve come to a complete stop there with traffic backed up for miles.
One Yuman told me he’s taking a circuitous route to avoid it, going north and then working his way back down again, which adds time to his trip, but in his words, “At least I’m moving!”
But given the fact that this is summer in Yuma, lots of people head to the San Diego area to beat the heat – and that’s raising a lot of questions about the construction.
So I poked around a bit, and found some answers.
This week, California Builder and Engineer (CBE) released an update on the Interstate 8 project, and it was an interesting one.
CBE notes the interstate is nearly 50 years old, and has seen heavy traffic – which continues to grow, resulting in congestion and additional road surface wear.
The roadwork is tackling a 10-mile stretch, rehabilitating the concrete pavement between Viejas Creek in the town of Alpine and Pine Valley Bridge in an unincorporated area of San Diego County, CBE reports.
The goal is to “extend the service life” of the highway by replacing old pavement, while providing “road-enhancing features,” CBE notes.
Caltrans notes the project includes rehabilitating several bridges, as well as installing fiber optic cable to provide internet service.
“The result will give all motorists a smoother ride, support efficient goods movement and internet connectivity, and reduce future maintenance and construction efforts,” Caltrans said.
The Caltrans project began in June 2022, and is expected to be finished in March 2024, to the cost of $57.6 million. To me, that sounds like a major investment for 10 miles of roadway.
But here’s what I found to be especially interesting.
The project is using “continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP),” which CBE notes will provide “a superior, long-lasting roadway to reduce maintenance and construction efforts in the future, thereby reducing impacts on the traveling public and exposure for highway workers.”
CRCP is expected to have a lifespan of 70 years, which CBE notes is “far exceeding existing road services.”
So … 70 years without more construction work? That sounds like a win!
Everyone hates road work, myself included. Nobody wants to wait in a slow-moving line of traffic, especially on an interstate.
However, I do love driving on well-maintained roads. So ultimately, this project is one that will be worth the wait.
