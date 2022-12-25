I love the traditions of Christmas. There’s something so comforting about honoring certain routines with my family each year, especially baking cookies for Santa!
But this year, I wondered where the roots of our Christmas traditions began. So I did a little research.
Leaving cookies for Santa began with the Dutch. On St. Nicholas’ feast day on Dec. 6, Dutch children leave him food and drinks in exchange for the gifts he leaves.
Personally, I’m thankful for those cookies, which are always chocolate chip cookies made fresh on Christmas Eve. Since I always fill the role of Santa’s helper, I also benefit greatly from this tradition!
But back to St. Nicholas. He was a patron saint of children, and Britannica notes he had a reputation for generosity and kindness.
He was celebrated by the Dutch, who honored his feast day in New Amsterdam in the American colonies as early as the 17th century, Britannica notes. They referred to him as Sinterklaas … which became Santa Claus to English speakers in the colonies.
“ The legend of a kindly old man was united with old Nordic folktales of a magician who punished naughty children and rewarded good children with presents to form the pop-cultural figure of Santa Claus,” Britannica reports.
Nordic folktales of a magician? That sparked my curiosity!
Fodors reports, “In just about every Nordic culture, a mythical creature starts visiting homes twelve days before Christmas.” At bedtime, kids leave their slippers on the window sill, and if they’ve been well-behaved, their slippers are filled with toys, candy or cookies.
(Side note: I’m not sure how I feel about eating a cookie that’s been hanging out in a slipper, which is traditionally home to feet. Eew.)
In Norway, he’s known as Nisse, while in Sweden, he’s called Tomte – and he can cause mischief when he gets a chance, Fodors notes.
But in Iceland, there’s Gryla, a mountain ogress who comes down at Christmas looking for extra naughty children to cook in her kettle, Fodors reports.
It sounds like she could be friends with Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon monster who punishes naughty children at Christmas. Britannica reports he is the “devilish companion” of St. Nicholas. Krampus is believed to have originated in Germany and is a popular central European legend.
Santa Claus knows when we’ve been naughty or nice, but wow. I’ll take Santa over Gryla or Krampus any day!
Readers, I hope you have a wonderful day today filled with family, friends and love! Merry Christmas!