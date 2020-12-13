I answered the phone the other day, expecting to hear my sister on the other end of the line.
Instead, it was my six-year-old niece, and she was in a panic.
“Aunt Rocky! Mommy got mad and told Google to call Santa! And Google DID call Santa! I had to run over and hang it up really fast! It was too intense!”
In the background, I could hear my sister roaring with laughter.
Between my niece’s panic and my sister’s laughing, it took me a few minutes to piece together what had happened.
Apparently, my niece and my three-year-old nephew were driving my sister crazy – two wound-up siblings trapped in the house with their mom in inclement Ohio weather.
Eventually, my sister was done with their antics, and said in frustration, “That’s IT. I’m calling Santa. Google – call Santa.”
Now, she didn’t expect anything to happen.
So all three of them were caught off-guard when Google responded, “Calling Santa.”
It turns out, this is a thing.
If you have a device with Google Assistant, you can tell it, “Hey Google, call Santa.”
The call will be answered by an elf who puts you on hold because Santa is in his recording studio, recording a new song.
Then, you get connected to Santa, who asks callers a series of questions to help him plan his annual Christmas Elfstock concert, and eventually plays you a song.
Amazon’s Alexa does something similar, allowing kids to talk with elves, Jack Frost and Santa.
I looked up “Hey Siri, call Santa” for the iPhone users out there, but I didn’t get a clear answer. If anyone tries it and it’s fun, let me know!
Apparently, this concept of calling Santa has been around for a while, I realized after doing some online research, but it wasn’t on my radar at all. Now, I see there are a bunch of apps too, designed to let your family chat with Santa. You can even take a photo of Santa in front of your tree in your living room.
Right now, it’s hard to find a Santa to visit. Traditional photos of Santa and the kids are nearly impossible to pull off.
But calling Santa? That’s a great option this year, and one young Santa fans are sure to love!