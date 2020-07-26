With the new school year about to start, I’m filled with mixed emotions – and I’m guessing I’m not alone in this.
As a parent, I am worried. For schools to truly be safe, it will take a Herculean effort – hand sanitizing, face masks, social distancing, etc. And for social distancing to work, there will need to be smaller class sizes – no more classrooms with kids packed like sardines.
There is value to in-person learning. Group settings build a sense of community and friendship, and kids learn from their peers just as much as they learn from their teachers.
But the risks are high, as our case counts have yet to stabilize.
It’s scary for parents, kids, teachers and administrators.
How do we keep them all safe – and by extension, our families, too?
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made the right move this week in allowing schools to choose when they will return to the classrooms, and restoring funding to the schools.
“Under normal circumstances, the state pays only 95% of normal aid for students who are being taught only online. That means only about $5,000 per student versus $5,300, the average figure for traditional public schools. This plan erases that gap,” Capitol Media Services reports.
Now, schools can decide what works best for them, based on what the COVID case counts are in their communities, and the districts can determine when to resume in-person learning, as opposed to a blanket rule for the whole state.
What’s appropriate in Phoenix today might not be the right solution in Yuma. And what works for Yuma? That might not be the right solution for Wellton.
There is a concern too for the digital divide – those students in our community who don’t have access to the internet. Ducey on Thursday announced extra funding to help close this gap. Hopefully, some of that money makes it to Yuma County.
Ducey also announced that school districts must provide somewhere for students to go if they need it, targeting students who might not have computers at home, as well as those from low-income homes, with working parents, with special needs and with limited English proficiency, Capitol Media Services reports.
When school does resume in-person, the state will require social distancing and masks. And when all students are back in the classroom, the state will increase their funding by 5% – basically, a carrot to get schools back to in-person learning, Capitol Media Services reports.
That piece, however, is problematic.
The governor is moving in the right direction on this, but the state needs to put the funding where it’s needed, when it’s needed. We don’t need a carrot to lure schools into reopening. We need to give them the funding to succeed under these unusual circumstances right now, when the world is still topsy-turvy.
Instead of focusing on children back in their brick and mortar schools, give them every resource possible to make online learning a smashing success.
And when the case count drops, and it’s safe to reopen, then let’s do so – with proven science and research guiding our way.
What do you think, readers? How should schools proceed, and what should the state do to help? Let me know. Send in your Letters to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.