A few years ago, my family fostered three sibling kittens from the Humane Society of Yuma, and ultimately wound up adopting all three.
We love our furry little buddies, but there’s been an unpleasant side effect. There is no amount of sweeping and vacuuming that can keep up with the amount of fur shed by them, especially in the summer months.
It’s constant. We brush them – at least, as much as they will let us. And then, we sweep and vacuum the floors.
But inevitably, whenever I try to relax on the couch, a tumbleweed of cat fur comes rolling by, and I find myself reaching for the broom again. It’s really appalling.
So we broke down recently and bought a robot vacuum. I’ve resisted this idea – after all, I have a vacuum and it works great.
But the robot can be programmed to automatically run around the house once a day, inhaling cat fur along the way.
I don’t have to do anything. The timer goes off, and off the little robot goes, cleaning up the floors.
I once vowed that I would not have much smart technology in my home. We don’t have a house powered by Alexa, and Siri is turned off on our iPhones and iPads. There isn’t a smart device sitting on the counter in my house, “listening” to conversations, taking orders from my family about dimming the lights or playing music.
If one wants to play some music, one has to get off the couch and walk over to the stereo to make that magic happen.
However, I can’t deny the joy of the robot vacuum. Watching the cats interact with it is hilarious, as they are very suspicious of it. And it definitely makes a difference in keeping the cat fur tumbleweeds at bay, too – which is worth the money.
The only downside is remembering to empty the dust receptacle on it, but that’s a small price to pay for saving some time otherwise spent on house cleaning.
Maybe there’s room in our home for a little more smart technology. But I’m still not ready to welcome Alexa into my home … unless she can clean the windows or something useful!