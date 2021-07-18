Where has the summer gone?
It’s already July 18, and yet for our students, summer is almost over.
Wellton goes back to school on July 26, and Crane is right behind them on July 28.
District One, Gadsden and Somerton go back Aug. 2, Mohawk Valley Aug. 4, and Yuma Union High School District on Aug. 5.
Students in Dateland and Antelope get a little reprieve – Aug. 11 and 12, respectively.
Readers, those dates will be here before we know it.
Looking back at the last year and a half, it’s been a strange ride for schools.
It was really weird to not have full attendance at games and other school events – and to have so many school happenings canceled. It felt almost criminal that so many students missed out on traditional events like normal graduation and promotion ceremonies and end of school year trips.
I understand the reasons why, and I fully respect the schools’ decisions. Safety was the top priority, and as a parent, I’m 100% on board with that.
However, our statistics for new COVID cases have plummeted, and I’m cautiously optimistic that school life will be a bit more “normal” for the 2021-22 school year.
At the same time, I hope schools continue to keep some measures in place that were implemented during the pandemic.
The added communication and outreach from schools to parents was appreciated. My daughter’s school sent out regular communications, as did the superintendent of her district, which helped me as a parent stay informed and updated. That was important when so many pieces of life seemed overturned by COVID.
School districts took open meetings to a new level, broadcasting school board meetings online so people could join in virtually. And for those who couldn’t attend or watch the meetings live, the footage was available after the fact online, allowing people to still stay connected and informed.
Schools redefined the concept of cleaning as they reopened, which is wonderful, because those measures also help fight a variety of other illnesses, from colds and flu to norovirus and more. I don’t expect schools to be immaculate by any stretch, but wiping down desks and commonly touched surfaces more often is just a good habit overall.
I can’t overlook the innovation of our educators, either. Many of our teachers in Yuma County really worked outside the box to connect with students. It was a reminder that there are other paths to learning aside from what we’ve traditionally done – and sometimes, it’s OK to try something new despite the concern of “But we’ve always done it that way!”
On the whole, I’m looking forward to a new school year, with high hopes for a more normal experience for our students. I just wish the summers didn’t feel so short and fleeting.