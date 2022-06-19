Even as an adult, I still think my dad is one of the funniest people I know. He has the weirdest sense of humor, and for some reason, it is truly infectious.
For the last couple of years, in honor of my dad on Father’s Day, I’ve searched high and low on the internet to find the best “Dad Jokes” out there right now, looking at places like Reddit and random Pinterest boards filled with jokes.
Today, I’m passing them on to you. You may have heard some of them before, but odds are, your kids or grandkids haven’t!
Check these jokes out:
• What does a baby computer call his father? Data.
• Why is it so cheap to throw a party at a haunted house? Because the ghosts bring all the boos.
• I used to run a dating service for chickens. But I was struggling to make hens meet.
• What do you call a sad cup of coffee? Depresso.
• What kind of fruit do ghosts like? Boo-berries.
• What do you call it when James Bond takes a bath? Bubble 07. (Also spotted: License to Spill and Bomb. Bath Bomb. – But Bubble 07 is hard to beat!)
• How do you get a country girl’s attention? A tractor.
• What did the sapphire’s best friend tell her? “You’re a real gem.”
• What do you call it when a group of apes starts a company? Monkey business.
• What kind of car does a sheep drive? A lamborghini.
• Why are spiders so smart? They can find everything on the web.
• I asked my granddaughter to hand me the newspaper. She told me newspapers are outdated, and everyone now uses tablets, so she handed me her iPad. That fly didn’t stand a chance.
• What do the zombies read in the newspaper? The head lines
• How do cows stay up to date? They read the Moo-spaper
Readers, this Father’s Day, give your dads, grandpas and father-figures a call, and surprise them with a “Dad Joke” – and then let them know how much you appreciate them.
And to all the amazing dads I’ve been blessed to have in my life – Happy Father’s Day!