As I walked through the grocery store this week, I couldn’t help but notice there were some bare spaces on the shelves.
It wasn’t as bad as it had been early on in the pandemic. In March of 2020, I went on a grocery store exploration trip, and found empty shelves all over the place. At that point, it was hard to find stuff like bleach wipes, hand sanitizer and ramen noodles. Toilet paper and paper towels were also in short supply.
Since that point, we’ve seen shortages hit a variety of products, including paper products, ketchup, cream cheese, baking goods such as yeast and flour, pasta and more.
Now, we’re two weeks into 2022, and still, there are products missing from the shelves.
If you’ve noticed this, it isn’t your imagination.
An Associated Press article notes there isn’t one specific reason for the shortages.
“Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems – like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather – have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began,” the AP reports.
And it’s not one specific product that’s feeling the pinch. Depending on where you live and where you shop, shortages have impacted produce, meat, packaged goods and more.
Sometimes, it’s simply a brand or two missing off the shelves. My family’s preferred brand of bread was missing recently, as were a couple of other brands. The meat aisle was definitely lighter than normal. For example, in the chicken section that day, there were lots of chicken tenders available, but no other cuts on hand.
The shortages are annoying, but the reality is, there are still plenty of food options in stores to keep our families fed.
What this really does is forces us to be flexible as consumers. In many ways, we are creatures of habit. I know I am. I buy the same foods, and I’m brand-consistent because I know it’s stuff my family will eat.
I don’t generally deviate from the grocery script too terribly often.
But when those items simply aren’t available, I have to adapt. Sometimes that means trying a new brand, and other times, it means thinking outside the recipe box and trying something completely different.
I’m keeping an open mind about it, because along the way, we might find some new favorites.
Ultimately, what matters is being patient and flexible. And whatever you do, please do not start hoarding what supplies are out there.
I don’t know about you, but my house simply isn’t big enough to stash extra snacks and supplies, and no one wants to weave through towers of toilet paper in their living room, right?
And really, as long as we can still find the occasional chocolate chip cookie out there, I think we’ll be OK!