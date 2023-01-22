When it comes to TV shows, I’m often late to the party. My latest favorites are no exception.
Toward the end of 2022, we discovered “Yellowstone,” which premiered in 2018. It’s a western and a drama, two categories which are generally not on my radar, but I’ve found myself sucked into it all the same, watching it from episode one on Peacock.
Then, several weeks ago, I listened to an old podcast with Martin Short and Steve Martin, who were promoting the second season of a show on Hulu called “Only Murders In the Building.” Curious, we checked it out, and now, I think it’s my favorite current show. Season one launched in 2021, so I’m not too far behind on this one, at least!
I don’t watch a lot of television, but when I do have time for it, I’m glad that streaming services exist to let me go at my own pace. It’s such a change in media consumption – no longer does one have to try to arrange a schedule around a show, or remember to set a VCR or DVR to record something.
I was never great at that whole traditional TV schedule. I loved the “X-Files” when I was in college, but I only saw maybe half the episodes initially. The show aired on Friday nights, and that wasn’t the best viewing night for a college student. My roommate was good about setting the VCR, but that rarely crossed my mind. Fortunately, she loved the “X-Files” too, but still, we missed several episodes.
Now, streaming services have flipped that concept completely around. If you are willing to pay for it, you can watch just about any program you want at your own pace.
It’s a change for which I’m thankful, because now, I’m catching up on these shows that I would have otherwise missed.
And at the same time, I get to revisit shows that I loved in the past, thanks to the variety of classics these services offer.
What do you think of the streaming services, readers? Have they changed how you watch television, and if so, how? Let me know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.