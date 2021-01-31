I recently lost a friend to suicide.
He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, with an intelligent, dry sense of humor who always welcomed us with genuine hugs of enthusiasm.
While we had been friends for years, life’s paths had taken us in different directions, and in the last five years, we rarely saw him. But when we did, our friendship picked right back up where it left off.
His story, and his reasons, are his alone, and my heart aches for his loved ones.
Unfortunately, he’s not the first person I’ve known who has taken this path.
I’ve lost friends and family to suicide, and others I love have struggled with the deepest depths of depression and darkness.
In the best of times, on the brightest of days, depression can be a deceptive devil. It lures people into places inside themselves that can be impossible to escape. Some turn to self-medication in the form of drugs or alcohol; others struggle to put one foot in front of the other, and too often, people pretend that all is OK – when the reality is far from it.
And now, readers, we’re in the midst of a pandemic, when social distancing is the best thing for one’s physical health – but an absolute beast on one’s mental health.
For some reason, we’ve built a culture in America that rarely talks about mental health. My parents discussed everything with us – every family skeleton was laid bare on the table for us to see. But mental health issues? That was a taboo topic, until a specific situation in our family ripped it into the open.
We weren’t alone in this, but I’ve always found that mental health taboo to be baffling. When your arm hurts, you go to the doctor. Sore throat? Off to the doctor. Why is it that when your mental health suffers, when your heart and your soul ache, we hesitate from taking the same approach?
It’s a question I’ve asked here before, and today especially, it plagues me. I understand on some level as I too struggle to ask others for help, My mind is often set on handling my own business, but sometimes, we all need some outside assistance.
Readers, if you are struggling with depression or you are feeling overwhelmed, don’t give in to it. Please, take a deep breath and reach out to someone. Anyone. A friend, a loved one, a mental health expert – any step forward is a step into the light.
For some people who are struggling, the signs are obvious. But in others, the outward façade continues despite the battle raging inside.
Don’t let the darkness win. Please reach out.
Here’s a list of places to start with, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish), or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish
• SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and TTY 1-800-487-4889