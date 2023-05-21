When I was in college, I got a call from a friend who needed help right away. He was making instant noodles when the handle snapped off the pot, sending boiling water and noodles down his legs. I was the closest friend with a car, and we wound up spending the afternoon at the hospital while he was treated for burns.

So I was not too terribly surprised when I recently read a study that found instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries.

