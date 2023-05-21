When I was in college, I got a call from a friend who needed help right away. He was making instant noodles when the handle snapped off the pot, sending boiling water and noodles down his legs. I was the closest friend with a car, and we wound up spending the afternoon at the hospital while he was treated for burns.
So I was not too terribly surprised when I recently read a study that found instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries.
According to CNN, the study was done by a group of researchers at the University of Chicago’s burn center, and examined all pediatric patients who were admitted with scald injuries caused by hot liquids over a 10-year period.
Of the 790 total cases, 31% were caused by instant noodles.
Granted, my friend was 18 or 19 when his injury happened (and he was wearing shorts), but the injuries he suffered were still surprising.
For younger children, however, the injuries can be much worse.
“The amount of heat contained in these noodles can easily cause second- and third-degree burns in anyone, but young children are particularly vulnerable due to their relatively smaller bodies and thinner skin,” one researcher told CNN.
The article also noted that the average age of children suffering this type of burn injury was 5.4 years. Researchers noted it was “the age at which children are able to attempt to prepare instant noodles, but not old enough to do so safely,” noting they were also more likely to have been unsupervised at the time of the injury.
To help prevent such injuries, experts told CNN it’s important to supervise children when using the microwave to prepare foods like instant noodles, especially when it comes to young children.
And frankly, that seems like common sense. When my child was a little one, we cooked in the kitchen all the time, but it was something we did together. I wanted her to learn, but not handle things like piping hot noodles.
The study is a reminder that even the seemingly most-innocent things can be unexpectedly dangerous. I wouldn’t look at instant noodles and immediately think of the potential there, despite my friend’s incident. I blamed that more on a faulty pot. But as it turns out, there was a bigger lesson there.
If you have littles at home, it’s something to think about when they are in the kitchen.