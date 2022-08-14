This has been a pretty wild week for weather, hasn’t it? As I type this column on Friday morning, there is no power at my house, knocked out by the monsoon storm. Thankfully, my laptop and cellphone were fully charged, so I could keep on working, using my phone as a hotspot for the internet connection.
The rain is falling steadily outside and the thunder is rumbling. There is a certain beauty to it all, as lightning crackles outside, filling the sky – and my otherwise dark house – with flashes of brightness.
Looking on social media, much of Yuma is having a similar experience.
My Facebook feed is loaded with amazing photos of water running through normally dry washes, down streets and sidewalks across Yuma. There are a lot of photos of vehicles driving down the center of the street, trying to avoid the rapidly accumulating water on the sides.
And then there are the tree photos. Trees really take a beating in these storms. Branches blowing in the wind, sometimes snapping off, or uprooting the tree entirely – there are a multitude of these photos out there right now from Yuma County.
Readers, we love to see these photos, and I’d also love to share them on the pages of the Yuma Sun.
So I’m extending an invitation to you all. If you shoot a photo of an event or happening in Yuma County, please send it in to us. The photos don’t have to be storm-related, either.
We have amazing scenery here in Yuma, from the Colorado River and the vast desert landscapes to the bright fields of crops.
And a lot of great stuff happens here in Yuma. We’ve been showcasing photos in our sports section from the public of all sorts of awesome accomplishments by Yuma-area athletes over the summer, and we’d love to keep doing that – so please, send them in!
One of our goals here at the Yuma Sun is to share as much community news as possible, and as part of that, we want to hear from you readers.
If you’ve got a great shot of something, be it a community happening, an event, a sports moment or a gorgeous shot of nature, please send it to photos@yumasun.com. Submitted photos can be from smartphones or actual cameras – both work just fine for us.
I can’t wait to see them!