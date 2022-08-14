This has been a pretty wild week for weather, hasn’t it? As I type this column on Friday morning, there is no power at my house, knocked out by the monsoon storm. Thankfully, my laptop and cellphone were fully charged, so I could keep on working, using my phone as a hotspot for the internet connection.

The rain is falling steadily outside and the thunder is rumbling. There is a certain beauty to it all, as lightning crackles outside, filling the sky – and my otherwise dark house – with flashes of brightness.

