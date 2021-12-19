When it comes to the thermostat in my house, I am a Scrooge when the winter hits.
I set the heat to kick on for two hours in the morning while my family gets ready for work and school, and then I turn it off.
It’s expensive to run, and after spending the summer paying those super high APS bills, I have no problem grabbing a blanket to stay warm in exchange for saving some money.
But then we got foster kittens a few years ago, who became permanent members of our household.
They are exceptionally spoiled furry beasts. As far as foster kittens go, they hit the new home jackpot, living a lush indoor life complete with two meals a day, toys galore and a cat condo positioned in the window to make the most out of the afternoon neighborhood views.
However, this week has been a little chilly in our house, as I’m standing by my “no heat” policy.
One could make the argument that the cats are in furry coats, and therefore are insulated from the cold. After all, I’ve seen cats jumping through drifting snow in Ohio, so a chilly house should be nothing for desert cats, right?
Maybe that’s the case. But these cats live a different lifestyle.
Every morning, we turn on a heated blanket for them, and there they hunker down for their 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. siesta each day.
And hunker down isn’t even the right word. One cat stretches out to her full length, enjoying the glory of a heated nap zone. Another flattens herself like a pancake, maximizing the amount of cat body that can touch the heated space available.
Now, the reality is … they are cats. They don’t need the heated blanket any more than I do.
But it’s December. Those sunbeams the cats like to curl up in are shorter in duration … and on a few recent days, the sun was a missing feature in our skies.
Pets and people alike can use a little pampering once in a while, especially this month. For some of us, that means a trip to get a manicure, or perhaps a few hours in the salon chair. And some of us are happy wrapped in a heated blanket.
As we draw closer to Christmas, it’s easy to get mentally spun out, losing sight of what matters. Unfortunately, self-care is often one of the first things to go out the window in the crunch to get stuff ready for the “perfect” holiday.
Take a page from the Molenar cats. We don’t all have the luxury of a marathon nap sessions in a heated nest, but we do have the ability to step back, take a deep breath, and do something for ourselves.
And if someone offers you a kindness – especially a heated blanket! – don’t be afraid to accept it!