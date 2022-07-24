I’ve been on a mission lately to be kinder to my body. There has been a lot of research out lately about the importance of establishing healthier habits in our 30s and 40s, which will benefit us well into our later years, and I decided it was time to get my ducks in a row, so to speak.
Part of that is exercising more consistently, which is good for both my mental health and my physical health.
Now that it’s July, our mornings are a wee bit on the humid side, but I keep forcing myself up and out of bed for a two-mile walk. The start is always tough – those first 10 minutes feel like torture, as if my feet weigh a million pounds and my legs fight every step.
But inevitably, I find my groove, distracted by a podcast and the mental planning of the day ahead of me.
When it comes to eating healthier, I’ve struggled. I know that when I eat certain foods, I’m ready for an immediate nap, particularly high-carb items. There’s no happy energy boost, I just feel like a sleepy slug, and I’m taking that as a sign that I need to change it up.
So as a personal experiment, I dropped those big-carb items to see how I’d feel. That meant good-bye to bagels (which I love) and no more pizza (which might be one of the perfect foods in the world).
Instead, I shifted over to eating scrambled eggs for breakfast, which hasn’t been the worst move ever. And lunch now is a leafy green salad, loaded with veggies and a little chicken – which is easy to do in Yuma. Salad is refreshing on a hot day and veggies are plentiful.
I found I didn’t really miss the bagels. I felt better eating a healthier breakfast almost immediately.
But the pizza was, strangely, another story. I was craving it at the weirdest times.
This week, however, I think I found a workaround, in the form of cauliflower pizza crust. I am amazed at how good this is.
Now, I’m aware that pizza falls in the category of a “sometimes” food – it’s not an option that you can eat every day, no matter what the crust is made from.
However, it’s amazing the options that exist today for people who either need or want to eat a little differently.
I’ve long been a fan of black bean burgers, which are a great substitute when a regular burger sounds a little on the greasy side. There’s such a wide variety of vegetarian items out there these days that I could almost – almost – go vegetarian.
And for people with gluten allergies, there are a wide variety of products made today that are reduced gluten or gluten free, many of which are awesome.
I will admit that I usually don’t care for the taste of most alternative or artificial sugar options, but I have several diabetic relatives who rely on those products, and I’m glad they have safe choices.
But there is one category of alternative food I just can’t stomach – fake cheese. Arf. I’ve tried a variety of them, and faux cheddar just isn’t the same as an actual slice of cheddar.
Fortunately, my goal of living a healthier life doesn’t mean complete abandonment of every delicious food out there. It’s ultimately about balance, and making sure there’s a good mix of healthy along with the less healthy.
After all, a piece of cheese or two, paired with some fresh grapes or apple slices, can really brighten the day!