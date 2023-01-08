A few months ago, I was wearing a favorite jacket when I damaged it beyond repair. I was rushing out the door, and in the process, I pulled my backpack on without paying attention to what I was doing. I was on autopilot, trying to do too many things at once, and I didn’t notice a loose buckle dangling on the side of the backpack.
And that loose buckle was a doozy. It caught my jacket just right to cause maximum damage, ripping a crazy jagged hole across my shoulder.
I’ve been searching for a similar jacket ever since, but I don’t feel rushed to find one. I’m a believer in taking my time and finding the right item at an appropriate price point.
But apparently, social media has a different idea on the matter. All I see now are targeted ads for companies I’ve never heard of, offering me coats similar to the one I destroyed.
I likely triggered the social media ads when I did a few Google searches for a replacement jacket. I knew the brand of the jacket, the style and the size, and so I tried to find the exact same one, hoping that perhaps the company still made the jacket. I struck out, but later that day, ads for similar jackets started appearing on my social media feeds.
It’s a brilliant strategy on the part of these businesses. Using my search history online, these businesses are now targeting my specific interest in the hopes of making a sale.
And I have to admit, I’ve been tempted by a few of them. They are very close to hitting the target of what I want.
One of the jackets, I’m downright smitten with, but with an $800 price tag, it’s never going to be a reality. Clearly, that retailer missed the fact that I want something reasonably priced in the $50 or less range.
These advertisements are a reminder that online privacy is a hazy concept. Someone is watching, even if that “someone” is a computer algorithm designed to pick up on our search history to target us for a sale.
There are ways to stop them, such as regularly clearing out your cookies or installing ad blockers.
You can also tailor what you see on the advertising side, platform by platform: Google, Facebook, etc., through each of your accounts. You can also click on the ads themselves and give feedback to help shape what you see in the future.
However, sometimes those ads hit the sweet spot, giving you the specific link to what you want. That hasn’t happened with my jacket yet, but it’s been interesting to see the options out there.
Targeted advertising can be an amazing tool for a business to reach a customer and close a sale. And for consumers, there are definite perks to seeing ads on your interests.
But it’s important to remember that as the consumer, we’ve got the power to choose what we see and what we don’t, and to block what we don’t like. It’s just up to us to take action.