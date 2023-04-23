If you are a thrill-seeker, I got a press release this week that’s right up your alley.
An entity called StressFreeCarRental.com analyzed and ranked the top 20 U.S. amusement parks, “based on the key ingredients that make American theme park holidays so special.”
Hmm. The name of this website gives me pause. Why would a car rental site rank amusement parks?
But I found myself drawn in, simply because I love roller coasters. I grew up about 20 minutes south of Cedar Point, a spectacular amusement park in Ohio. I worked three summers there, making money to go to college.
Curious, I opened the email. The index was crafted using factors such as miles from airport, hotels within 15 minutes, ticket prices, total attractions, and number of roller coasters, water rides, and food and drink services.
Disneyland was the leader of the pack, with an overall score of 71.25. It had a total of 53 attractions, including six roller coasters and two water rides. The average ticket price is $179 (gulp!).
But coming in at No. 2 on the list? That’s right, readers. It’s my beloved Cedar Point, with 72 total attractions, including 15 roller coasters and three water rides. And compared to Disneyland, it’s a smoking deal, at just $45 a person.
Now mind you, to get there from Yuma isn’t a fast journey. Sandusky, Ohio – home to Cedar Point – is 2,159 miles from Yuma, which is a 33-hour drive, Google Maps notes. One could also fly, but that too is challenging. Yuma to Phoenix to Cleveland, and then one has to rent a car to get to Sandusky – it’s not a direct flight.
Yuma to Disneyland, located in Anaheim, Calif., is just 256 miles – a 4-hour, 35-minute drive. Way easier.
But ultimately, it really depends on what gets you excited at an amusement park.
To me, Disneyland is a theme park. There are rides there, and food and entertainment, but the goal isn’t the rides – the goal is to celebrate and partake in all things Disney.
Cedar Point, on the other hand, is all about the rides. And that’s what I love. There’s nothing better than flying on one of those roller coasters, feeling like you are defying the laws of physics as the coaster dips, rolls and turns. And Cedar Point itself is on the edge of Lake Erie, so the views from every ride are awesome.
As for the rest of the top 5, Hersheypark in Pennsylvania came in 3rd, Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Florida was 4th, and EPCOT in Florida hit the No. 5 spot.
As for the other California amusement parks in the top 20, here are the rankings:
12th – Disney California Adventure
13th – Universal Studios Hollywood
19th – Six Flags Magic Mountain
20th – SeaWorld San Diego
I’m always down for an adventure to an amusement park, and this list reminds me there are a handful I have yet to check out in California!
Ultimately, whether you are in it for the themes or the thrills, amusement parks can be a great family fun way to spend the day.
What do you think, readers? What’s your favorite amusement park in the U.S., and why? Let me know. Share your thoughts at letters@yumasun.com.