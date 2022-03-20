I love the fact that Arizona doesn’t follow the practice of changing clocks twice a year.
I remember all too well the pains of that practice growing up in Ohio. Losing an hour of sleep every spring was a special form of torture that left me feeling like a slug for days afterward. Eventually, one does adapt to the new routine, but I’m one of those people who loves sleep. I was not a fan of parting with an hour and altering my routine.
Fortunately, Arizona observes Mountain Standard Time all year round. According to the Arizona Republic, officials realized Arizona has too much sun in the summer. “Why stick people with another hour of scorching daylight?” So officials left the clock alone, choosing not to participate in the annual time change practice.
Now, the U.S. Senate has approved a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S.
According to the Associated Press, the bill is a bipartisan one, and it was unanimously approved. Now, it still needs to clear the House and then be signed by President Biden.
But clearly, the concept of no longer changing the clock has universal appeal, especially if the bill moved forward with complete bipartisan support.
However, the bill may not be a slam dunk.
While researching the topic of daylight saving time, I found an article in Smithsonian Magazine that was enlightening.
Apparently in January of 1974, President Richard Nixon signed a bill into law that made year-round daylight saving time permanent. The goal was to maximize evening sunlight and help mitigate an ongoing national gas crisis, the Smithsonian reports.
And at first, people were excited, with 79% of Americans expressing support for the change in December 1973. But then, it actually happened. And by February 1974, just weeks into it, approval dropped to 42%.
The drop was surprising to me, but the reasons behind it made sense.
The Smithsonian notes the biggest issue stemmed from the “prolonged early-morning darkness in the winter,” especially with kids waiting outside for the school bus in the dark.
Officials also found the practice had little impact on fuel saving, the Smithsonian notes.
But we do know that changing clocks twice a year is hard on one’s body. The Smithsonian cites a report by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which found the spring shift leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular events, mood disorders and motor vehicle crashes.
It’s an interesting conversation. We don’t practice that time change here, so it’s not going to impact our sleep schedules. But it does impact our friends and family who live elsewhere, as well as anyone who does business outside of Arizona.
What do you think, readers? Is it time for the twice-yearly time change to end?
Let me know. Share your thoughts online at letters@yumasun.com!