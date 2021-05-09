I’ve been aware lately of the passing of time. Everyone always said that we blink, and years disappear.
“Sure they do,” I thought while wrestling my toddler, her stubborn streak clashing into mine like a runaway train. I wondered at that moment what in the world these people were talking about, because toddlerhood was clearly going to last forever, a special vengeance for some havoc I must have delivered to my own mother at some point.
But then, I blinked, and that toddler was somehow a smart little kid in elementary school.
And I put on my sunglasses, and suddenly, she’s 14 and we’re talking about things like high school and driver’s permits and WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO TIME?
Those tough baby and toddler years vanished, and elementary and middle school lasted but the briefest moment in time.
Suddenly, we’re aware that we can count on just one hand how many spring breaks we have left with our daughter … and readers, we have fingers to spare.
In one place in my heart, it’s OK, because the older my kid gets, the more fun we have together as a family. Watching her grow and become her own person is an amazing experience.
But it’s also oh so bittersweet.
Soon, too soon, those spring breaks will be done, and she will graduate from high school. She’ll go on to the next adventure in her life, leaving us behind – as kids are destined to do.
It is the natural course of life, a deal we knew when we chose to become parents. There was this unofficial yet very binding 18-year in-house contract, with a lifetime of love to follow.
We’re going to embrace the next few years with our kid, because suddenly, we understand the concept of “gone in a flash.” We get it.
But Toni Morrison once noted, “Grown don’t mean nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but grown. In my heart it don’t mean a thing.”
As my child grows, I now understand this. In my heart, my child will always be that sweet, stubborn little nugget, the one who gives the best hugs and says the funniest things.
On this Mother’s Day, readers, give your moms a call. Time moves on, always, but that love is constant. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You are someone’s sweet little nugget – and I’m sure she’d love to hear your voice today.