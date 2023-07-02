It’s official. I’m no longer allowed to be in charge of home improvement or repair projects.
Not that my husband knows this. In fact, he’s probably learning it about the same time as our readers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It’s official. I’m no longer allowed to be in charge of home improvement or repair projects.
Not that my husband knows this. In fact, he’s probably learning it about the same time as our readers.
But that’s OK – I’ve decided to admit defeat and move on, to hand my crown off to my more-than-capable spouse.
I’m making this executive decision after the day I had on Monday. It wasn’t a normal Monday, readers. It was a DAY.
I had a delivery scheduled for a new over-the-range microwave. Ours died a few weeks ago, and finally, the day had come for the new one to be delivered and installed.
Apparently, the installation guys were having a DAY too. One stripped screw later, and they got the old microwave down, only to declare they couldn’t install the new one. They left me the new microwave and departed.
That’s when I learned they damaged the cabinet above the microwave, splintering the wood inside the cabinet. This is not something I can see on my own, as I am short. But my teen noticed it right away, which also explained the wood bits all over my floor.
After they left, I got a phone call canceling a service appointment on an unrelated home improvement project – for the third time. I’m not convinced that project is ever going to move forward, and it leaves me questioning the point of purchasing product warranties.
I took a deep breath, told myself all of this was manageable, and then I went outside to throw out some trash, only to find my buddies the bees are back, making themselves at home now in the fence.
Et tu, buzzy bees?
Some days, projects go our way. We order that microwave, the installers show up on time, remove the old microwave, and install the new one just as advertised. And poof – we’re back in business for steamed veggies and heated-up cups of coffee, lickety-split.
And other days, well, not so much.
Monday was one of those days that was just full of frustrations, but I also know that after Monday, we get the rest of the week. And fortunately, there are plenty of days that do go right.
The good news is, the pest control guys were at our house first thing Tuesday morning – they are most definitely taking care of business. That project is the one I’m not worried about. They know their stuff and do a great job. I was just not ready to put “bee abatement” back on my project list – but the bees clearly had other ideas.
And, by Wednesday night, we had the microwave installed – and it cost one-third the price of the initial installation.
As for that other service call … who knows? I heard back from the company in question this week and it sounds positive, so hopefully there’s a light at the end of that tunnel as well.
Hmm. Maybe I’m not ready to hand off my home improvement crown just yet …
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.