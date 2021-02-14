Last weekend, my husband and I tackled a massive project, cleaning out our laundry room, attic and garage.
Cleaning out spaces is a cathartic process, and one I actually enjoy. Closets, cabinets, etc … I tend to do these with some regularity.
But the garage and attic? I shudder to think of them. Those spaces are overwhelming, filled with a decade of stuff.
And if it’s nice enough to work in the garage, frankly, I would rather be outside doing something – anything – else.
Super Bowl Sunday found us in the garage, systematically attacking boxes and storage spaces until we had worked our way through it all.
We made stacks and piles in the driveway. One pile was stuff we thought might find a new home with friends. We found a lamp in mint condition that our daughter had outgrown, but might be fun for the preschooler who lives across the street.
And there was a pile of stuff to be donated, which included the ironing board. I hate ironing with a passion, and moved that ironing board from one house to the next like it was a duty to own one, when the reality is … I’ve never actually used it. A little handheld steamer is much smaller, and fills the job just as nicely as the iron. Bye, ironing board!
The biggest pile of all, however, was stuff destined for the landfill, like old pool noodles that had been unearthed in a corner. Those noodles were so dry that flaky bits fell off every step to the trash can.
And that, readers, is why I’m writing this column.
If you live within the City of Yuma, right now it’s neighborhood cleanup time. The city trash crews are going from neighborhood to neighborhood, picking up those extra items and trash that you no longer want.
Each week is a different neighborhood, so do your research and find out when it’s your turn. You can find out more on the city’s website here: https://tinyurl.com/eeh8fhvy.
Then, tackle those spaces that you dread, and get rid of some stuff.
There are specific rules as to what you can leave out for the pickup. Loose items must be bagged, boxed or tied, and must be easily handled by two people (not to exceed 50 pounds). The city will also collect old appliances, furniture, mattresses, carpets, tires without rims, and bundled tree limbs.
The city won’t pick up hazardous waste items, but don’t worry – there’s a solution there too. You can make an appointment for Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day, which happens once a month, and arrange to drop off your items there. They take electronic waste too, like old computers. As we cleaned out the garage, I loaded old paint cans and two old computers right into the trunk of my car, so I can easily be rid of them. To make an appointment, call 928-373-4504.
Once a year, the city makes it incredibly easy to get rid of your trash and old items. Rather than having to drive items to a landfill, the city will pick it up for you, which is pretty awesome.
So tackle that scary garage, and get your spring cleaning done!