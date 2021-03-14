The crisis at the U.S./Mexico border is nothing new. But despite decades of work, we’ve yet to find solutions that truly work.
In many ways, the border crisis is an onion – peel one layer back, and you find another.
The border – specifically the Yuma Sector – was in the national spotlight during President George W. Bush’s administration. During that period, our stretch of border got new equipment and security measures, including fencing, as the president focused on tightening the security and strengthening Border Patrol.
The border was a major focal point for President Donald Trump, as he added to the border fence between the Yuma Sector and Mexico and changed U.S. immigration policies.
We can argue the merits and points of the Bush and Trump policies – and the policies of President Barack Obama too, which certainly played a role here – but the reality is, despite the efforts of three different presidents, we still have a crisis. And now, it continues under the watch of President Joe Biden.
We can debate a lot of this issue for days on end, and without question, the policies and decisions of all four presidents have been hotly debated. Both sides of the argument have valid points to be made and heard.
But we’ve seen that the physical barriers are simply one piece of this.
Ultimately, untwisting the convoluted knot of our border reality is going to take layers of solutions. There is the issue of basic security, but then there is also the issue of who is coming, how they are coming and why they are coming. Those distinctions matter – an asylum seeker looking for a better life is not an illegal drug runner, and should not be treated the same.
There is not a single, perfect, simple idea that can be applied here, especially when one considers how convoluted this is.
Let’s look at just part of the issue of asylum-seekers, which impacts us locally.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls notes that when asylum-seekers are released in Yuma by federal officials, we don’t have the resources in place to help. Our nonprofit community isn’t prepared for this, funding is lacking, and Yuma has limited resources to get people where they need to go. These asylum-seekers have been screened for active criminal warrants and COVID-19 infection before their release.
Nicholls noted that the asylum-seekers don’t want to stay in Yuma – they want to move on to where their families or hosts are.
More than 900 asylum-seekers have been released along the Yuma border since mid-February, according to Nicholls.
Nicholls notes this is not a Yuma problem, this is a national problem – and it’s a humanitarian issue that needs to be addressed at a national level, with policy that works in the long-term.
He’s right.
In the meantime, the federal government needs to make sure that communities like Yuma are supported, with funding to help asylum-seekers who are released here, transportation solutions and more.
There are so many issues here, but as work continues, our officials need to peel back that onion to get to the root of the problem. Otherwise, we are doomed to repeat this conversation again and again.