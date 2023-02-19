Valentine’s Day may be in our rearview mirrors, but I’m still thinking about it, mostly due to the unique marketing efforts I saw this year.
And these aren’t efforts for a lovey-dovey celebration, either.
These organizations went straight for the laughs, primarily at the expense of love gone wrong.
The first one I saw last week was courtesy of the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio. CNN reports that for just $5, the shelter will write an ex’s name in a litterbox and let the resident cats go to town.
“Don’t spend this Valentine’s Day down in the dumps!” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Instead cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need!”
On Valentine’s Day, the shelter promised to post a video showcasing all the names.
Then there’s the San Antonio Zoo, which offered to name a cockroach after your ex, and then you can watch said roach be fed to an animal. This service – “Cry Me a Cockroach” – cost just $10, and will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world,” CNN reports. Vegetables are also available for $5, or rodents for $25.
Last year, the zoo had more than 8,000 donations – and is on track to beat that number.
Clearly, these organizations are having some fun with the idea of Valentine’s Day, but they’ve also tapped into a unique fundraising market – and that’s not easy to do.
Of course, if I’m looking at unique marketing, I’d be remiss to leave out the Yuma Police Department.
On Monday, YPD offered to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.
“Is Valentine’s Day not your favorite day?!?! Do you wish to give a Valentine’s gift to someone and don’t know what to give? Would you like to give karma a helping hand? Help us help you. Maybe the person is on Yuma’s Most Wanted List, has an active warrant, or are they wanted for a crime? If you know where they are, let us know, and we’ll take it from there. We will transport them to their destination safely buckled into a very uncomfortable hard plastic back seat with their hands cuffed behind their backs.
“They can receive one of several gift packages offered, such as door number one (spend a night or two in jail) or door number two (use that dinner, flower, or jewelry money meant for someone else on their bail). Is orange not their color? Let’s get them wrapped in those non-fabric softener washed, baggy, high water jammies for a while. No expensive dinner and chocolate to celebrate this day. The gift package may include some PB&J sammitches with their stay. You also can get a color 8X10 glossy to remember this moment by going to the jail website and download one for free.
“Make this a Valentine’s Day to remember. If you don’t want to take credit for this, you can call 78CRIME, (928)-782-7463, and remain anonymous.”
Within an hour, YPD’s post had been liked 361 times and shared 119 times.
Well played, YPD. If that post yields just one useful tip, I’d say it was worth the effort!
Sometimes, the best way to get a point across is to pivot outside the box entirely. These organizations have definitely managed to do just that!
