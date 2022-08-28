We had an unusual visitor in our front yard last week.
As we were leaving for school one morning, my daughter noticed a rather large desert tortoise sitting in the grass.
We were running a few minutes behind schedule and he appeared to be enjoying the sunshine, so I decided I’d check on him when I got back.
Well, whoever said tortoises were slow never met this little buddy. Less than 15 minutes had gone by, but this tortoise had wandered out of my yard, turned the corner and was now about a few houses away, moving at a pretty steady pace.
As I watched, he left the sidewalk and started hustling up the middle of the street.
People tend to speed and drive recklessly in our neighborhood, so I called my neighbor and off we went on a tortoise-rescuing mission.
Once we had the tortoise in our custody, I realized that I know nothing about desert tortoises – but he was incredibly comfortable around us. He didn’t pull away from us, nor did he try to bite us.
We moved him into my neighbor’s front yard, which offered a secure, safe space complete with lots of tortoise-friendly plant snacks.
Then, we took some pictures and started sharing him on social media to get the word out. We also reached out to Arizona Game and Fish to gather some information on tortoise care, and to let them know we had the little fella on the off-chance that his owners were looking for him.
The Humane Society of Yuma also has a new website, YumaLostPets.com, and so we posted the tortoise there as well. My husband’s company, MGM Design, created this site for HSOY, which allows people to post photos of missing pets as well as pets that have been found, in the hopes of reconnecting pets to their owners.
And, readers, this tortoise is clearly someone’s pet. He follows us around the yard and scratches at the door to be fed. He loves taking naps inside the house during the day, and is not bothered at all by my neighbor’s young children, cats or dog.
This is the desert, so theoretically he could be a wild desert tortoise, but we live smack dab in the middle of Yuma, so that seems unlikely.
So far, however, we’ve struck out on finding this tortoise’s owners.
Did he escape from a yard nearby, or was he abandoned in our neighborhood? We have no idea, but it’s been pretty interesting having him around. I had no idea tortoises had so much personality!
And ultimately, as much as we’ve all enjoyed him, we hate the thought of separating him from his family. He’s such a character, someone has to be missing him.
Readers, if you are missing a tortoise, shoot me an email – RMolenar@YumaSun.com – or check out YumaLostPets.com. We’d love to get this guy back home!
