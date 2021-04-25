I’m not sure I’ve ever been as tired in my life as I was in the days after getting the COVID-19 vaccines, but I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.
There are a variety of reasons behind my decision.
We have several relatives over the age of 65 with health concerns of their own, and I want to see them without a cloud of COVID hanging over our heads.
We have a new niece who was born in December, and I can’t wait to meet her.
We have a six-year-old niece and a three-year-old nephew, and I miss them terribly.
We have a teenage daughter who isn’t eligible for the vaccine yet, and until the FDA issues the green light for her age group, protecting her is our top priority in life.
And while those are my main priorities, there’s a selfish element to my decision too. I miss live music and events. I want to go out to dinner or travel with my family, and feel like it’s somewhat safe to do so.
But I’m not going to paint the vaccine as a walk in the park.
After the first shot, I was so tired I wanted to do nothing more than be a couch potato and stare at the television – something I never want to do.
I had aches in weirdly specific places, like my left wrist and elbow, and my right ankle – but not my left ankle.
Fortunately, that was all temporary, lasting only about 12 hours.
The second shot was worse. I was ill-tempered much of the next day, achy, tired and feverish. However, within two days, I was back to normal.
Strangely, my husband’s experience mirrored mine, but I’ve talked to several friends of all ages who had no side effects with either shot whatsoever.
As miserable as we both were, I have absolutely no regrets about the decision.
The positives of the vaccine to my family far outweigh the negatives, and I firmly believe in the science behind it.
I look at the stories of people who were healthy yet still contracted severe COVID, and it’s like they were hit by a wrecking ball. I have no interest in sharing that experience.
And I see the stories of people who were asymptomatic, yet unknowingly spread a deadly illness to others, and I can’t imagine the heartbreak and guilt.
Then I read the reports about the variants emerging, and I don’t really wish to tango with any of those either.
Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination- even here in Yuma County.
It’s easy to do, and it’s free. One can schedule the appointment via the state’s vaccine portal: podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or call 1-844-542-8201.
The side effects might be a little tough for a couple of days. But you know what? We’re tougher. And the benefits of the vaccination are more than worth it.