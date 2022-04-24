It’s been nearly 10 years since the first states in America legalized recreational marijuana, in Colorado and Washington.
Since that time, 16 states have legalized recreational marijuana, as has the District of Columbia.
In 39 states, medical marijuana is legal, leaving only 11 states in which marijuana is still completely illegal.
With 39 states having some form of legal marijuana access, I’ve heard a lot of concern about kids having access to marijuana, or concerns about kids mistaking a marijuana-infused candy for a regular candy.
And those concerns are perfectly understandable. No one wants a child to ingest something they shouldn’t.
What I haven’t heard too much about are the furry members of a household, until I saw a report on the CNN website about it this week.
Apparently, veterinarians are raising concerns amid an increase in marijuana poisoning in pets. And it’s not just dogs that are getting sick – it’s also cats, iguanas, ferrets, horses and cockatoos.
CNN cited a study which found that in most cases, the pets ingested something – and that something didn’t have to resemble food. Sometimes, it was an edible, but other times it was a discarded joint butt or dried plant material.
However, it’s a two-fold problem for pets, which don’t process marijuana as a human would. The effects of the drug are much stronger, and pets don’t understand what they are experiencing, a veterinarian explained to CNN.
And in the case of edibles, the food product itself is often toxic to dogs and cats – think of chocolate, citrus, or the sweetener xylitol, which can be found in some marijuana gummies, CNN notes.
It’s a terrible set of circumstances for a pet, and one that can be lethal.
CNN notes the most common symptoms in pets exposed to cannabis are disorientation, lethargy, abnormal or uncoordinated movements, a lowered heart rate and urinary incontinence.
Most pets recovered, but in some cases, it took 24-48 hours in the vet hospital – and as any pet owner knows, that’s an expensive proposition. However, at least 16 dogs have died, although CNN notes it wasn’t known if that was due to the marijuana or the other ingredients of the edible.
Common sense should dictate that pets shouldn’t be given marijuana. And in many cases, CNN notes, the exposure happened accidentally, but not always.
Either way, if you have pets at home, and marijuana, here’s a reminder – make sure said marijuana isn’t accessible to pets.