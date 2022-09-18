School dropoff lines might be one of the worst places ever.
I’ve never understood why it’s so complicated – and I don’t feel like the schools are to blame. In my experience, that fault lies squarely with the parents themselves.
My goal is efficiency. By the time I take my kid to school, I’m ready to drop her off and head off to work. I’m not there to hang out in my car chatting with my kid.
We get to the dropoff spot, my kid opens the door, grabs her backpack off the floor and she’s off and going. As she opens the door, I tell her that I love her and to have a great day – and by the time I’m done saying that very short series of words, the door is already closing as the words, “I love you too, Mom!” drift back to me.
The whole exchange takes less than a minute.
But then there are the other parents. There are three possible lanes for traffic flow. Inevitably, someone is blocking two of them, with the passenger car door open as driver and child carry on a conversation of some sort.
Or a parent pulls to the front of the line, and then effectively blocks it off while their child slowly extracts themselves from the car in the best possible demonstration of a sloth in slow motion.
Inevitably, I’m left shaking my head. The reality is, my schedule is pretty flexible, and the extra 10 minutes all this takes isn’t going to kill me. But that isn’t the case for other parents, and I’m sure these drop-off delayers have to be frustrating.
Then, over the weekend I saw a video by Lateasha Witherspoon, a mom in Texas who recently shared a funny “public service announcement” to other parents about how to quickly pull off the drop-off line – proving that the experience is universally painful, not just here but in schools across the U.S.
Witherspoon explains the process pretty well – at least, how it should work. First, put your kids on the passenger side of the car. Then, make sure your kids are holding the door latch once you are three to four cars from the designated drop-off area, and tell them to put their backpacks on.
“They need to be ready to go,” Witherspoon says.
Then she jokes, “Most importantly, we are yielding. It’s not a stop. It’s a yield. We’re gonna teach them how to tuck and roll.”
Her kids efficiently hop out of the car and go about their day.
Now, I am not advocating parents simply slow down and toss their kids out of the car by any means, but Witherspoon’s tongue-in-cheek video has a point. By the time you reach the school, your kids should be ready to get out of the car and go – and you as a parent should be ready to let them go tackle their day.
This is one of those critical steps in kids learning how to fly on their own, and as parents, it’s up to us to help reinforce it. Even in the drop-off line.
