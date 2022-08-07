I’m always fascinated by voter turnout, and the primary election Aug. 2 is no exception.
According to the Yuma County website, there are 103,381 registered voters in Yuma County. Yet there were only 20, 426 ballots cast in the primary – a voter turnout of 19.76%.
This was a statewide primary election, choosing candidates to appear on the ballot in November, including the governor and the secretary of state, the attorney general and the state treasurer.
There was even a candidate from Yuma in the running for attorney general, and there were slates of candidates running for a bunch of local elected positions around our county.
And yet, our turnout wasn’t even 20%.
We often complain in Yuma that Phoenix overlooks us. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard the phrase “The Great State of Maricopa” when people refer to our state capitol.
Primary elections are the first step in helping shape what happens in Phoenix and in our cities here, choosing the candidates who will be on the ballot for the General Election.
And yet, over and over again, Yumans fail to take advantage of this opportunity.
Yuma isn’t the only county with low voter turnout. It’s a problem nationwide. In the state of Arizona, there are 4,156,067 registered voters, with a voter turnout of 31.18%. That’s better than Yuma County’s turnout, but it’s by no means a stellar turnout either.
FairVote.org notes, “Low turnout is often attributed to political disengagement and the belief that voting for one candidate/party or another will do little to alter public policy.”
We certainly have a society that seems to feel really entitled to complain about government at every level. Keyboard warriors – often better known as online trolls – build online followings based on their negativity toward elected officials. But given the low voter turnouts, I’d be curious to see how many of those people actually took the time to vote.
As far as I’m concerned, if you don’t vote – if you don’t participate in the political process – your complaints are pretty much a moot point. Those who don’t vote allow the minority to make the decisions for the majority.
I’ve said this more times than I can count, but if you want to see change in your government, it starts at the polls.
Don’t let your votes go to waste, readers. The general election is Nov. 8. Put it on your calendars now – schedule yourself a reminder – and get ready to vote.
After all, change begins with you.