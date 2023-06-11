The amount of litter and trash I see on the roadways around Yuma County is disturbing – we seem to have issues with plastic grocery store bags and gas station soda cups – but anywhere I travel, I almost always notice the same thing.
People are gross just about everywhere.
But I recently saw a post online by Clean California that took a By the Numbers approach to litter, and I was surprised by the numbers.
The post tackled the lifespan of several littered items:
• Orange peels, along with seed shells, banana peels and fruit pits, can take 6 months to 2 years to fully decompose
• Cigarette butts are non-biodegradable, and can take 10 years, but in the process, the filtered plastics and hazardous materials contained within a cigarette butt pollute waterways
• Plastic bags can take 20 years to decompose – and an estimated 500 billion to 1 trillion bags are used annually around the world
• Aluminum cans can take 200 years, and release harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury, which in turn contaminate soil and water.
Orange peels? Really? I crossed checked the information with the organization, Leave No Trace, which notes, “There is a common misconception that “natural trash” such as orange peels, banana peels, apple cores, and shells from nuts and seeds are okay to leave behind on the trail, in campgrounds, or in other outdoor spaces. While these things are natural, they are not natural to the places they are being left. These types of trash attract wildlife to areas with human activity, affecting their health and habits.”
File that one under the “learn something new every day” category.
Littering is one of those behaviors I’ve never understood. It’s an inherently lazy action, just throwing trash about willy-nilly. But it’s also so incredibly disrespectful, both to one’s fellow humans and to one’s planet.
We’ve all seen amazing vistas and landscapes marred by unsightly litter, be it a fast food cup, a plastic bottle, a cigarette butt or a grocery store bag. The worst, though, are the people who litter when there’s a trash can within eyeshot. Just how lazy are we, folks?
Who knows? Maybe a little education helps on the subject. Let’s take care of our outdoor spaces and put our trash in the trash can. And if we see trash floating around, please take a few minutes to clean it up.
Your planet – and your neighbors – will thank you.