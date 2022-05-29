In the wake of tragedy, it’s human nature to try to find a way to be useful, to help those in dire situations. And in the case of Uvalde, Texas, there are a couple of ways we can do that, even from Yuma.
The first is by donating to fundraisers for the victims’ families.
GoFundMe has made a landing page for verified fundraisers for the victims. Too often, people take advantage of tragedies to run a scam – and the last thing we want to do is be scammed right now.
To thwart those scam artists, GoFundMe created this page to list the verified, certified fundraisers. “Our goal is simple: protect your generosity and ensure that every dollar donated on our platform reaches the right place,” GoFundMe notes.
And, the site notes, “We guarantee you a full refund for up to a year in the rare case something isn’t right.”
The landing page features fundraisers for both individual families and the community as a whole, including fundraisers for those who were injured. Check it out and donate at https://tinyurl.com/356y2zbr.
Another option to donate is through the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund. According to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s website, an account has been opened at the First State Bank of Uvalde for the victims’ families. Checks, made to the “Robb School Memorial Fund,” can be mailed to 200 E. Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801. Or, people can send donations to the fund through Zelle at robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.
One other way to help in a tragedy is simple – by donating blood.
We’ve been in the midst of a nationwide blood shortage, and donations are always needed, especially around holiday weekends. Having ample supply on hand helps alleviate that shortage, and ensures that supplies are accessible wherever they might be needed across the nation.
In Yuma County, Vitalant is holding four blood drives in the coming days at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
• Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.’
• Thursday, June 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
• Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And one last note on this. If you are ready for action from your elected officials in Washington, let them know. Send them a letter or an email, and demand a bipartisan response.
Rep. Raul Grijalva, CD7:
Address: 1511 Longworth HOB; Washington, DC 20515
Office: (202) 225-2435
Rep. Paul Gosar, DC9:
Address: 2057 Rayburn HOB; Washington, DC 20515
Office: (202) 225-2315
Sen. Mark Kelly:
Address: 516 Hart Senate Office Building; Washington DC 20510
Office: (202) 224-2235
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema:
Address: 317 Hart Senate Office Building; Washington DC 20510
Office: (202) 224-4521