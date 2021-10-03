I am the daughter, the granddaughter and the niece of domestic violence survivors.
Each of these women has their own stories, which are not mine to tell.
However, their experiences are a dark thread running through my family, stitching its members together in a taut blanket of painful memories. The repercussions of their early relationships resonated throughout their lives and down into ours.
At that time in America, when they struggled the most, domestic violence wasn’t a subject that people generally discussed. There weren’t the services available then that exist today.
If there was a “problem” at home, it was not a conversation. It was a quietly whispered-about subject, covered up under layers of makeup and lies told to make the truth seem palatable.
“He’s just yelling because he loves me and wants me to be better.” “He only hit me because I didn’t listen. I just need to do better.”
Readers, that’s not how love works – not in the 1970s, and not today.
Today, conversations about domestic violence are more common. The taboos are falling apart, although we still have progress to make, especially when it comes to mental abuse – which is also often much harder to see and understand.
There are resources available today to help victims of abuse that just didn’t exist for my family members, resources to help people break free of their situations, and then, to go a step further, and help break the cycle of domestic violence.
In Yuma, we are fortunate to have amazing organizations available to help.
Amberly’s Place is a family advocacy center with a crisis team to assist victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and elder abuse. The impact they have on this community is immeasurable. In 2020 alone, they served 2,630 victims who started their journey to becoming survivors.
We also have Safe House in Yuma, which provides domestic violence intervention programs, as well as a safe haven for people to access when leaving a violent situation. Oftentimes, when a person takes that first step to leave, they do so with nothing but their kids and the clothes on their backs. Safe House gives them a place to stay and helps them get back on their feet.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to help out where we can, the Yuma Sun will be collecting items to donate to Safe House. I spoke to the organization last week to find out what they need, and the list is stuff you and I take for granted.
Shampoo, conditioner, hairbrushes, hair ties, nail clippers, hand soap, shower flip-flops and socks for little boys lead the list right now. They also always need diapers (size 4 & 5) and diaper wipes, as well as non-perishable food items, clothing, school backpacks, school supplies and toys. Items can be new or gently used.
I’ve witnessed first-hand the legacy domestic abuse leaves on a family. It ripples out in waves. Therapy can help one cope, but decades later, and a voice raised in anger or a slammed door still makes one jump.
However, there is always hope, and agencies like Safe House and Amberly’s Place are the starting point to that hope.
I encourage you to join us in the effort to support these agencies. Please drop off any donations at the front desk of the Yuma Sun for Safe House, and donations for Amberly’s Place can be dropped off at the agency’s thrift shop, 812 South Avenue A.
And readers, please – if you need help, make the call.
Amberly’s Place can be reached at 928-373-0849.
For Safe House, contact 928-782-0044, or the crisis hotline at 877-440-0550.