Every so often, I like to take a look at the COVID-19 statistics on the Arizona Department of Health Services’ website.
Nerdy? Yes.
But there’s a lot going on the ADHS site, and I think it’s important to keep track of what’s happening in our community.
And this week, I was fascinated by the numbers.
According to ADHS, 58.6% of Yuma County is vaccinated for COVID-19.
At first, I thought, “Wow. We can do better.”
And then I read the next statistic, and realized we actually ARE doing better.
- The percent of eligible people vaccinated in Yuma County is 70.6% – a number that looks only at people ages 12 and older who can get the vaccine.
Readers, that is actually pretty good.
When the state references the 58.6%, it’s actually looking at the number of people vaccinated in Yuma County (134,819) vs the total population in Yuma County (229,957). That population count is based on a 2019 population estimate from the state, as the 2020 Census results are not yet finalized. But that 229,957? It includes everyone in Yuma County, from newborns to centenarians, although those ages 11 and under are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The percent of eligible people vaccinated – 70.6% – actually looks at the population 12 and older in Yuma County, which is 191,096, according to the state.
The ADHS site also shows the number of people who have received at least one vaccine group by age. Check out these numbers.
• 65 and older: 73.6%
• 55-64: 88%
• 45-54: 77.4%
• 20-44: 64.3%
• Less than 20 years old: 25%
Now, let’s look at the statewide numbers.
In Arizona, 58.1% of people are vaccinated.
Drill down to the percent of eligible people vaccinated, and it goes up to 68.4%.
When we look at the overall number of eligible people vaccinated, Yuma County is ahead of the state – which is great news.
Nationwide as of Wednesday, at least 77% of eligible Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a Reuters report.
WebMD reports that for a community to reach herd immunity, those numbers need to be 80% or higher. But readers, when you focus on the number of people eligible for the vaccine, Yuma County is at 70%, making steady progress forward.
There’s nothing more that I’d like to see happen than a return to normalcy, a world where we worry less about COVID because we have armor in place to protect us – and that means getting our COVID vaccinations.
And with 70.6% of eligible Yumans vaccinated, we’re on the right path!