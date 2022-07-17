‘August 4th will be Arizona’s most ‘perfect day of the year,’ according to historical weather data,” an email in my inbox declared.
I immediately started to laugh.
I looked up the historical data for Yuma’s weather on Aug. 4. The average high is 107, with an average low of 83.
In 2021, Yuma set a record for temperature on that date, clocking in with a high of 117. The record low, in case you are wondering, was 67 degrees set in 1956.
This year, it’s a little soon still to predict the temperature for Aug. 4, but Accuweather is calling for a high of 110, with a low of 86.
No matter how you slice it, I wouldn’t call Aug. 4 a perfect weather day in Yuma. She’s going to be a sizzler, as August is, unless a random monsoon storm rolls through town that day.
So back to that email. The group in question, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, looked at statewide averages to come up with their dates.
The press release notes it “conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year.”
For Arizona, “this date is an average of the following data: the date with the most predicted sunshine – June 12th; the date with the best temperature – November 11th; and finally, the longest day of the year – June 21st.”
Now, I’m guessing that if I were to drive up to Flagstaff or Sedona, Aug. 4 is pretty decent. The average high on that date in Sedona is 95, while in Flagstaff, it’s 79. So maybe Flagstaff is where it’s at – that doesn’t sound too bad.
However, this is the challenge with these all-encompassing declarations like “the best day in the state is” – our state is so very diverse that you need to have two separate dates. Northern Arizona is amazing in the summer, but in the winter months, Southern Arizona is where you want to be.
But it does bring up an interesting question, readers. Is there a date in Yuma that you truly feel is the best? If I had to pick one, it would be Halloween – or October in general. The summer heat always breaks in October, ushering our beautiful fall days. By the time Halloween rolls around, we can take the kids trick or treating, and not worry about freezing – or melting, either!
What do you think, readers? Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com!