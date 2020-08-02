It’s been a rough few months at the Yuma Sun offices, readers. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed that brighter horizons are ahead.
Our building has been impacted by COVID-19 in numerous ways – some that we expected and some that we didn’t.
Then, in the midst of all of this, our newspaper production system tanked.
And I when I say tanked, I mean it just crashed … permanently.
Any of the content that was in that system is gone forever. There was no way to resurrect it.
But the Yuma Sun team is nothing if not resilient. No system? No problem. We were determined to get a paper out to our readers, on time.
We figured out a way to build the paper on the fly, turning to Google Docs and Indesign and email to make this magic happen without missing an edition.
It was by the seat of our pants process, but our teams in the newsroom and production made it happen.
In fact, this bought us a window to bring in a new company and set up an all-new production system.
And, readers, that is no easy feat on a good day, let alone in the midst of a pandemic.
We did training by Zoom, piecing together training time in between the production schedule, meaning everyone worked overtime to make this happen.
And last week, we went live.
Have there been hiccups? You bet. Some of them have been incredibly visible in the paper, too – typos, errors, wrong fonts, sentences that end midphrase... It’s been more than a little embarrassing, because in our line of work, our mistakes are very visible.
It hasn’t been an easy journey, but we dug our heels in. Everyone has been working long hours, and I appreciate our teams for their efforts.
And now, I think everyone is getting a handle on the new system. Ultimately, the switch will be better than the old system – once we learn all the ins and outs of it!
To our readers, subscribers and advertisers – thank you. Thanks for reading, thanks for hanging in there with us, and thanks for your patience.
Please accept my apology for those errors lately, and please know, we are striving every day to improve.