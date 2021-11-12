The temperatures might be cooling down in Yuma, but the events and activities are sizzling hot.
I was working on the Yuma Sun’s What’s Going On calendar this week, and it was amazing how much is happening in our community again.
When COVID began, the world pretty much came to a halt. Events went from in-person to online-only, keeping people safe while we learned how to navigate this pandemic.
Today, we’re not 100% out of the woods, but we have a better understanding of the steps to take to stay safe (which we recommend following!). And COVID-19 vaccines give us an extra layer of protection.
As events ramp back up again, I’ve had several readers ask about getting their event in the Yuma Sun.
The answer depends on the type of event.
The Yuma Sun has an amazing online calendar, at www.EventsinYuma.com. This calendar is a terrific one-stop spot to see anything happening in Yuma County, from craft shows to service organization meetings to concerts and choir programs. Anyone can list an event here, and it’s free to do so. All you have to do is log in, and enter your information – and it’s free to do so. These events often appear in our daily and weekly e-newsletters.
In the print edition of the Yuma Sun, we offer several options for events, depending on the type of event.
• To be included in the daily What’s Going On calendar, please send an email to DesertLife@yumasun.com. To be listed in this calendar, your event has to be a one-time event or a special event, like a weekend festival, or a free concert, a fundraiser or restaurant takeover. It’s free to be included here, as long as the event meets the requirements for the column.
• If your event is a recurring event, such as a weekly dance, a monthly club meeting or an every-other-Saturday jam session, those can be included in our Ongoing Events calendar. To be included there, send in an email to Classifieds@yumasun.com, or visit classifiedsinyuma.com. There is a special category here for veterans’ organization events too!
• If you are hosting a craft sale or garage sale, you can place an ad in our Classifieds section – classifieds@yumasun.com.
• And finally, if your event benefits a for-profit business, like karaoke night or live music at a restaurant, please reach out to our advertising team for options at ads@yumasun.com.
• It’s also important to note that anyone can purchase an ad for any event, which allows event organizers to include as much information as they would like, and to control when, exactly, the ad appears. To purchase an ad, please email ads@yumasun.com.
The Yuma Sun offers a variety of ways to inform the community about events and happenings, and we’re excited to showcase all that’s going on in our community, especially now that events are back on!
Welcome back, Yuma! We’ve missed you!