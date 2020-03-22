This year was shaping up to be a year of seeing our extended family.
My brother and his girlfriend had plane tickets to come visit this month, and my in-laws, who are my bonus parents, were scheduled to come out too, right around the end of March.
One of my sisters had a conference scheduled for the first weekend in May in Las Vegas, so we were going to meet her there.
Then, over the summer, we planned to fly to Ohio to see family, check out a festival, and show our daughter where we went to college.
This was going to be a few exciting months of seeing all sorts of family, and I was beyond excited for it. It’s been a long time since I got to hug my little niece and nephew, and those hugs were almost within my reach.
But all of those trips are off the schedule now, thanks to COVID-19.
Above all, the safety of my family is the number one priority. And the last thing I want is for any of them to be in any form of danger. Frankly, left to my own devices, I would probably encase them all in hazmat suits with a bonus layer of bubble wrap, because my instinct is to protect them at all costs.
It still hits me in the heart, because I am ready to see them all, like, right now.
But the smart thing to do is to sit tight, and I can’t be bitter about that.
Hazmat suits and bubble wrap are overkill, but hanging out in the house for a few weeks until this situation abates? That’s the smart thing to do.
And who knows? When everyone in my extended family is comfortable with travel again, and it’s safe to wander about, a bigger, better adventure might present itself.
For now, I am thankful everyone is healthy, and more than anything, I want them to stay that way. And perhaps I can look forward to a fall/winter family bonanza … with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror. That sounds even better.