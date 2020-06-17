Without question, 2020 has been a long, strange year – and it’s taking its toll on Americans.
According to the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, just 14% of American adults say they are very happy, down from 31% in 2018, the Associated Press reports.
And 50% percent said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks, up from 23% in 2018.
Compared to the General Social Survey, which has been done every other year since 1972, that 14% statistic is the lowest number ever recorded in the survey’s history – and keep in mind, most of this survey was completed before the death of George Floyd, AP reports.
This year has certainly come with no shortage of stressors – COVID-19, health fears, economic uncertainty, worries about finances, job losses, quarantine, lockdowns and periods of isolation and loneliness.
COVID-19 put a hard stop on the world as we knew it, even here in Yuma, with businesses, restaurants and bars shuttered. And there has been a domino effect of unique stresses since then. And as the world began to feel a bit stable again, Floyd’s death set off a rippling series of protests and demonstrations across the nation.
It’s been a tough, strange year. And with election season looming over us, we are almost guaranteed to be flooded with campaign ads – and while the election is critically important, it can also be exhausting.
It’s concerning that only 14% of Americans say they are very happy, despite the circumstances.
Sometimes, one has to sit back and reevaluate life – and then figure out how to seize those moments of happiness, readers. There is beauty to be found in every day, even in the darkest, direst of circumstances.
Sit outside and enjoy Yuma’s magnificent sunrises and sunsets, or take a walk through your neighborhood at twilight.
Appreciate the extra time spent with family – play some board games, exercise together, or start a family project together.
Take time to care for yourself, in whatever form that takes, be it some time with a good book, a little yoga or some time spent floating in the river.
Those moments are the ones that will push you up and over into some happiness, even if it happens in little increments at a time.
What do you think, readers?
How would you rate your happiness today? And what are you doing to find happiness right now? What brings you joy? Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.