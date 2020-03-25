In the midst of the COVID-19 situation, it can be easy to feel isolated and alone. Sheltering at home and social distancing are intended to keep people apart for a period of time, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
That means no socializing in groups, no visiting public places – and that can leave people feeling a bit lost.
But there is one way people can help fill that void: fostering or adopting a pet.
At the Humane Society of Yuma, the possible pets are plentiful. HSOY posts regularly on Facebook and on its website about the number of available cats and dogs at the shelter, and right now is no exception.
Adopting right now is actually a terrific time, from the standpoint that you are home. Your kids are home. Most events and activities are canceled or postponed, so there is no running around doing stuff. You are home – and that’s a great time to bond with a new animal.
There are also health benefits for humans that come with pet ownership, some of which are especially important right now.
Pets can lower one’s stress levels. For example, studies have shown that cats can help “people get over losses more quickly, and show less physical symptoms of pain, like crying,” Mental Floss reports.
Pet ownership is also good for one’s heart, lowering anxiety levels. Mental Floss notes that one study found cat owners were 30% less likely to die of a heart attack or stroke than non-cat owners.
Dogs, meanwhile, have been linked to lower stress levels and lower blood pressure, according to a Time report. It notes that dog owners are more active than those who don’t own dogs.
Animal Planet notes that pets offer unconditional love, and give owners a sense of purpose, which can help boost one’s mood, and help bring joy or happiness.
And let’s be honest – we could all use a little more joy and happiness in our lives right about now!
Check out the Humane Society of Yuma’s website – www.hsoyuma.com – to learn more, and get started on the foster or adoption process today.