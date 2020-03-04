Leave it to the internet to bring some levity to the coronavirus situation.
As often happens when current events make people nervous, a variety of memes and internet jokes have swiftly appeared, making people laugh, groan or both.
The first we saw in the Yuma Sun newsroom involved a photo of a refrigerator full of Corona beer, with the caption “My fridge is infected with the coronavirus.”
That was soon followed by a photo of a Corona beer and a lime: “Know what goes great with the Corona virus? Lyme disease.”
Over the weekend, song parodies started to emerge, using “warnings” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Take this example, set to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” posted on Twitter by @actioncookbook:
“NEIL DIAMOND: touching hands
“CDC: no don’t touch hands
“NEIL DIAMOND: reaching out
“CDC: please avoid that
“NEIL DIAMOND: TOUCHING YOU -
“CDC: everyone in Boston is doomed”
Or this gem, set to the Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” posted in response to @actioncookbook by @DaveConnelly:
“BEATLES: Yeah you, got that something, I think you’ll understand
“CDC: It’s Covid-19
“BEATLES: I wanna hold your hand
“CDC: Not advisable
“BEATLES: I wanna hold your hand
“CDC: No”
Now, we should note that the coronavirus is a serious situation. People should be aware of it, and take some precautions, just like they would during cold and flu season, which is still underway right now.
The coronavirus situation has made people nervous, and that’s understandable. But one way to alleviate those nerves is through a little humor, which is apparent all over the internet.
Psychology Today reports, “Humor can be a great mechanism for dealing with stress. … Reappraising a difficult situation involves recognizing that it may have a hidden benefit or may not be as bad as it first appeared.”
The journal noted there can be negative approaches to the technique, such as self-defeating humor which can lead to higher levels of stress.
But, when used the right way, humor can increase people’s social support, making them feel better in difficult times, and it can help people think about that stressful issue in a new way, Psychology Today notes.
Based on what we’ve seen thus far, some of these internet memes on coronavirus provide a little light in a scary, nerve-wracking time. And who couldn’t use a little levity?