Well, 2022 is here and lately I’ve been hearing a lot of jokes about how 2022 sounds a lot like “2020 too.” Which… is an understandable joke. We’ve all been really going through it ever since COVID hit. And now as we’re starting another year, I do find myself about silver linings.
It’s weird to say, but I’ve learned to look trauma in the eye and search it. Bad experiences are still bad, but I’ll learn from them. I actually already like to ruminate on the human condition in my free time, but I see COVID has prompted a collective contemplation on it now.
People have come to their own realizations. The lessons they’ve learned vary. I can’t speak to their value, but I hope the chance to introspect has helped some. As we enter another year, it’s certainly not too late to aspire toward personal growth in the time of COVID. Here’s good wishes for us all. Fingers crossed!