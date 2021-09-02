On this date in 1969, an exchange of data marked the beginning of a new era.
“On Sept. 2, 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable,” the Associated Press reports.
Fifty-two years later, and the Internet is everywhere.
Thanks to smartphones, tablets and connected watches, we don’t need to be on a computer connected in our house or office to access the Internet. We can do so wherever we are.
When I started at the Sun in 1998, we were tethered to our desks in the office.
Now, we can jump in whenever we need to, wherever we are, a flexibility and freedom that we have thanks to the Internet.
The newspaper isn’t alone in this. The Internet has changed how we work in just about every industry.
And still, there’s the potential for more change. I’m curious to see where it goes next!