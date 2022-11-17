I read a study this week that found sleep deprivation impacts nearly half of adults in the U.S.
CNN reported on the study, which noted almost 30% of respondents had trouble falling or staying asleep and about 27% were sleepy during the day.
The report noted that adults need at least 7 hours of solid sleep at night to be healthy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
I can’t say I have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, but I also rarely get 7 hours of sleep a night either.
I’m more in the 6-hour range, and when I do go to bed, I tend to hit the pillow and crash hard until my alarm goes off. Then I somewhat sleepily stagger into my day, waiting patiently for that first cup of coffee to work its “wake up” magic.
Every so often, I’ll get those 7 hours of sleep, and it’s amazing the difference in how I feel.
It’s a reminder that I need to prioritize sleep a little more!
