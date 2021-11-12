I recently finished the last of the green corn tamales I had in my freezer. As I was about to discard the plastic storage bag they had been in, I noticed that it was in pretty good shape. I wondered whether I could reuse it, something I had never done.
By coincidence, later that night one of the discussions on my favorite blog was about recycling plastic bags to save money. One person said he always washes and reuses plastic freezer bags for food.
Another guy said his dad was so cheap that he always lined his indoor trash can with the huge, thick bags, then put a smaller, thin bag in it. After the smaller bag was full, dad would dispose of it but keep the bigger one because they were “too expensive to throw away!”
While I won’t start using two trash bags in my can, I definitely will start reusing my plastic freezer bags. Manufacturer Ziploc says that unless the bags were used to store raw meat, fish or eggs, they are OK to use again after being hand-washed and thoroughly dried.
That’s something to keep in mind this Thanksgiving.