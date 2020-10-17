It came to my attention this week that one of my friends had never been to Cracker Barrel. As a strong proponent of chicken and dumplings and gravy-smothered anything – biscuits, potatoes, chicken fried chicken, the list could go on for a country mile – I felt it was my moral obligation to expose her to the power of Southern comfort food. (She loved it...and already has plans to take her entire extended family.)
I lived in close proximity to a Cracker Barrel in college, and my dad had a way of coincidentally passing through the city on Thursdays – also known and revered as “turkey and dressing day.” Looking back, those impromptu meals were some of my favorites (partly because I was a college student fueled by black coffee and frozen pizza).
These days they’re more of a rarity, what with the 2,289 miles between our doorsteps. But when we’re in the same time zone and there happens to be a Cracker Barrel nearby, we’re sharing platefuls of gravy-smothered everything.