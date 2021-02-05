On one of my favorite blogs this week, some fellow members of my generation were discussing technology in the ’70s.
They were talking about all the fancy typewriters (remember those?), and one guy said he was an excellent typist in college and used to charge other students $1 per page to type their research papers and essays. $1 a page?! That is cheap even for the ’70s!
Then the conversation turned to calculators. One woman said their price used to range from $200-$400 when they first came out. That is crazy!
I later mentioned the conversation to a friend here. He also went to high school in the ’70s and grew up on a farm. He said that when his brother needed a calculator for math class, his dad had to sell a cow to raise enough funds to buy it. A cow for a calculator! Wow!
Can you imagine how many cows he would have to sell to buy a cellphone today?