My friend and I got our COVID-19 boosters this week. Since he lives in Somerton, we decided to get our shots at the Regional Center for Border Health’s drive-thru location there. The center is offering free vaccinations for those with an insurance card and (for second doses or boosters) a CDC vaccination card. They also offer rapid testing, with a 15-minute wait. Hours are 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at 950 E. Main St. in Somerton. They ask that attendees wear masks (and I urge you to bring a pen – because we didn’t and held up the line!)
We got there at 7:30 and the line was already long, with about 40 cars ahead of us. My friend, who drives past the site on his way to work in Yuma, says cars are always backed up there and the line “keeps getting longer every day.”
We were impressed with the efficiency of the operation and were out of there in about 70 minutes.
The shot boosted my protection against the virus, but more importantly, seeing that long line of humanity boosted my faith in my fellow man to do the right thing.