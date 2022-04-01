My colleague Mara Knaub and I always compare our experiences growing up in Mexican-American households in Tucson and Nogales, respectively.
One practice she had never heard of but that was common to me was the custom of parents nicknaming their sons “Boy.” In my neighborhood, I knew at least four guys who went by “Boy.” My cousin’s name is Frank but we always called him “Boy.” Today he is close to 70 years old and we still refer to him as “Boy.”
Now that I think about it, it’s such a weird practice. Would we nickname a young female “Girl?”
I don’t know of any other cultures that use “Boy” as a nickname. The closest I could think of is “Guy,” but not with the French pronunciation.
I’m curious, readers, do you know any males nicknamed “Boy”? And, no, Boy George doesn’t count!